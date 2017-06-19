|Grapegrower & Winemaker
23/06/2017
Do wine bottles need a design update?
Labels, seals and boxes are all accustomed to change in the wine industry. But choice of glass bottles has seen less design innovation. Camellia Aebischer reports on a few examples where something different has been chosen. Source, Grapegrower & Winemaker.