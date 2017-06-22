|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Liv-Ex launches wine matcher
Liv-ex has launched its latest artificial intelligence tool for the fine wine trade – Wine Matcher. The machine learning tool has already been awarded the prize for ‘Best Supply Chain Initiaive’ at this year’s DB Awards. Source, The Drinks Business.