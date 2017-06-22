|Grapegrower & Winemaker
0.5% alcohol wine category deemed "heinous"
Félix Solís has teamed up with Tesco to launch three wines containing just 0.5% alcohol, admitting that the category has been “heinous” for wine lovers. The new range, which is exclusive to Tesco, comprises a Cabernet Tempranillo, Garnacha-Rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc. Source, The Drinks Business.