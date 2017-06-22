|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/06/2017
Success for Mortimers of Orange
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The corks were popping at Mortimers of Orange Wines this week after the Burrendong Way winery picked up four international medals and extended its export deal. Owner Peter Mortimer said the winery had won four medals in the 2017 Shanghai International Wine Challenge held this month. Source, Central Western Daily.