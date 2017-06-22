|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/06/2017
Young Gun of Wine correction
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Yesterday's newsletter was released with an incorrect statement of the winner of the 2017 Young Gun of Wine Awards. The mistake was corrected on the online platform however newsletters remained incorrect. Congratulations to Michael Downer at Murdoch Hill for taking out the prize.
Click here for a full list of winners and runners up.