22/06/2017
Wine prices about to rise
The global wine industry is showing signs of recovery after years of oversupply and subdued prices. Figures from Wine Australia show supply dropping to about 26 billion litres, from a high of about 29 billion litres in 2013. Meanwhile, demand is expected to steadily increase. Source, Byron Shire News.