Government review for Riverina
The Riverina Wine Grapes Marketing Board hopes a New South Wales State Government review will result in it regaining powers to influence grape prices. Chief executive Brian Simpson said prior to 2000 the board had the ability to vest grapes and negotiate the grape price on behalf of all growers. Source, The ABC.