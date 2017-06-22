|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Attention Australian Gamay producers
The Wine & Viticulture Journal is inviting producers of varietal Gamay in Australia to take part in its forthcoming tasting of the wines.
Producers interested in submitting their wines to the tasting are asked to register their interest with editor Sonya Logan via email () by no later than next Friday (30 June).
The results of the tasting will be published in the July-August issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.
Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Friday 14 July.
The results of the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s most recent tasting of skin contact white wines will be published in its May-June issue which is due out in the coming days.