Rob Mack: 2017 Young Gun of Wine

"Winegrower is an aspirational term, it’s where I’m heading," said Rob Mack - who won the 2017 Young Gun of Wine award last night. Milton Wordley recently caught up with the Young Gun, putting a series of questions to him for the photographer's regular blog. "Ideally I’d love to have a small plot, cultivated exactly how I want it to be, having 100% control over everything e.g. picking times… that would be what I would call wine growing ; it’s where I’d like to be." Source, People of Wine.