20/06/2017
Final call to enter awards
Wineries from the Hawke's Bay region have been encouraged to get their entries in for the 2017 New World Wine Awards before the competition closes on Friday. Last year 193 Hawke's Bay wines were entered into the competition with six winning a gold medal award and six winning a top gold medal award. Source, New Zealand Herald.