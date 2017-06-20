|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Students bottle fruits of labour
First year Bachelor of Viticulture and Winemaking students in Blenheim have been sipping the sweet taste of success as their own creations were finally bottled last week. It's the culmination of months of hard work for the students who all hope to pursue a career in the industry. Source, Stuff.