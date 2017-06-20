|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index20/06/2017
On the Grapevine in Cessnock
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association (HVWTA) was pleased to receive a visit from the Minister for Trade and Investment, Primary Industries and Regional Water, Niall Blair last Wednesday." Source, The Advertiser.