20/06/2017

De Bortoli looking for joint ventures

Following a successful year of new product development and vineyard acquisitions, De Bortoli Wines is open to expanding its portfolio through joint ventures or agency agreements. The company is interested in looking at new opportunities, but only wants to work with organisations with a family tradition. Source, The Shout.

