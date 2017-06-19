|Grapegrower & Winemaker
De Bortoli looking for joint ventures
Following a successful year of new product development and vineyard acquisitions, De Bortoli Wines is open to expanding its portfolio through joint ventures or agency agreements. The company is interested in looking at new opportunities, but only wants to work with organisations with a family tradition. Source, The Shout.