Treasury to sell French wine to China
Australian wine supplier Treasury Wine Estates is seeking a bigger share of the market in China by adding French wine to its Australian and US offerings. Many Chinese consumers still hold French luxury wines in the highest regard, so, Treasury Wine has launched a new brand for the China market. Source, SBS.