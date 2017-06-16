|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fifty years and counting
The Golan Heights Winery brought Israeli wine to the world’s attention, and is keeping it there. Golan Heights proved to be the theatre that fermented the quality revolution of Israeli wine, changing the fortunes of our wine industry forever and bringing back a golden age of Israeli wine for the first time in 2,000 years. Source, The Jerusalem Post.