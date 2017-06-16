|Grapegrower & Winemaker
French vandals destroy wine, mostly French
In the past week and change, the Comité d'Action Viticole (CAV) struck two wineries in the Aude and the Hérault, in the Languedoc-Roussillon viticultural region. But what these so-called men d'action viticole possess in reactionary bravado they seem to lack in wine-identifying skills: Most of the wine they spilled was French, not Spanish. Source, Wine Spectator.