Daily Wine News

return to Daily Wine News index

16/06/2017

French vandals destroy wine, mostly French

In the past week and change, the Comité d'Action Viticole (CAV) struck two wineries in the Aude and the Hérault, in the Languedoc-Roussillon viticultural region. But what these so-called men d'action viticole possess in reactionary bravado they seem to lack in wine-identifying skills: Most of the wine they spilled was French, not Spanish. Source, Wine Spectator.

