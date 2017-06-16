|Grapegrower & Winemaker
16/06/2017
Rate hike for north Adelaide farmers binned
A gallery of around 300 primary producers erupted into applause this week as councillors voted not to change the way rates are distributed — a move that received about 1700 written submissions in the past three weeks. Source, Adelaide Now.