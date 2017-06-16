|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Man charged over Swan Valley painting theft
A 19-year-old man has been charged with stealing an $8000 painting swiped off the wall at a winery in Perth. The man was on a bus tour at Chapel Farm Winery in Middle Swan on Saturday when he allegedly grabbed the artwork and ran into bushland. Source, WA Today.