16/06/2017
Tasmania, more like Burgundy than Barossa
This unique region of Australia is far cooler than anywhere else on the continent, and it has more in common with Champagne and Burgundy than with the Barossa Valley. Go there, and you’ll come across some stunning wines. Source, The Guardian.