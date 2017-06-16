|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index16/06/2017
Orange, be proud of your product
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Wine Australia's Chief Executive Andreas Clark tells the wine industry in Orange to be proud of its product after a recent visit. The wine and agricultural industry innovation forum event was aimed at updating participants on research, key export markets and future opportunities. Source, Central Western Daily.