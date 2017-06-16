««« return to Daily Wine News index

360 Winery launches

A new cloud-based platform for wineries has launched, taking a holistic approach to managing grape and wine businesses. 360 Winery organises everything from harvesting data, to cellar door wine sales, online sales, wholesale and export management.

The system has been integrated with commercial accounting software, freight and banking services. It also acts as a payment gateway for automatic credit card deduction allowing users to manage their businesses, from the vineyard to the customer in real-time and with just a few clicks.



A few of the key features built into 360 Winery are:

Online and offline point of sale system

E-commerce and member log-in to change profile and wine pack types

EFTPOS and credit card gateway integration

Easy member management

Agent and customer direct order booking

Commercial freight service integration

Accounting and banking service integration

Real time depletion of warehoused finished stock

Mobile winery job sheet update

LIP management and bulk wine sales

Bulk stocktake reports

Bottling cost and finished product costing

Batch invoicing and shipment for wine club packs

Retail WET and wholesale WET posting

International currency exchange platform

360 Winery has spent the last 3 years tailoring its software to operate in the Australian wine industry. The development team have decades of experience in developing ERP for agriculture businesses. It has established its base in the Hunter Valley and has rolled out the first applications for small and medium-sized companies in the Hunter region. 360 Winery can provide the support and meet specific customisation requirements.

Please visit www.360winery.com for a free trial or contact +61 481 876 774

“We are now growing our business without adding extra clerical staff – this is pretty much the “holy grail” we have needed for years. The days of cobbled together spreadsheets and programs, and the administrative inefficiency that involves, are behind us.

The modular design of the 360 Winery software means that everything is scalable – we gradually implemented modules starting with the cellar door customer services. The ongoing savings easily outweigh the modest annual cost. Simple as that.”



Mark Davidson, Managing Director, Tamburlaine Organic Wines

Hunter Valley and Orange, NSW