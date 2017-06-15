Daily Wine News

15/06/2017

Chinese smuggling bust

Chinese Customs has launched one of its biggest crackdowns on smuggled wines, a move that has led to the discovery of 490 tonnes of contraband worth a total of RMB 230 million (US$33.8 million), including about 4,000 bottles of fine wines such as first growths Lafite, Mouton Rothschild and Pomerol’s Petrus. Source, The Drinks Business.

