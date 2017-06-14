|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Barossa pruning history
It is the race that stops South Australia's wine regions, and for Malcolm Parish and his family, it is an event that holds more than a century of tradition. The South Australian Pruning Championships have a long history in the Clare Valley, dating back to the early 1900s. Source, The ABC.