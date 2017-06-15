|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Vintage still going for some
It has been a case of better late than never when it comes to vintage this season. Leeton shire’s two wineries have both reported a later than usual vintage this season, due to a number of factors. For Lillypilly Estate Winery, grapes still need to be harvested for its late varieties. Source, The Irrigator.