Orange to be on top end of Aussie Monopoly

Move over Mayfair, push off Park Lane, Orange is the new blue chip property on the latest all-Australian version of the Monopoly board game. Nearly 1000 people voted for Orange to beat Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay and Lord Howe Island to score a place alongside Sydney Harbour in the new version. Source, Central Western Daily.