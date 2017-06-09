|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A surprise sparkling success
Cambridge Wine Merchants is celebrating in style after a Champagne that it imports topped a 100 strong field in a global tasting organised by Decanter magazine. Hal Wilson, who owns Cambridge Wine Merchants, submitted samples of Champagne Pierre Bertrand Premier Cru Brut. Source, Cambridge News.