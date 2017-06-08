««« return to Daily Wine News index

What to expect from Vinexpo

Close to 50,000 visitors from 150 countries will mingle, swirl, taste, dine, attend conferences and swap business cards within 15 covered acres (6 hectares) where more than 2,300 exhibitors—many in custom, sumptuous booths—will be available to answer questions and let visitors sample their wares. Source, Forbes.