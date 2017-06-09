|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/06/2017
A new cellar door for Rutherglen
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
James&Co opened on Thursday in the Main Street building formerly occupied by homewares store Passion Flora. Cornishtown couple Ricky and Georgie James wanted a space to showcase their James&Co wine range and a wedding photography studio. Source, The Border Mail.