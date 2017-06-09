|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/06/2017
Wine waste to feed abalone
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Waste from the wine industry is being developed into aquaculture feed with highly promising results. The research has so far produced a cheaper, better performing food source made from grape marc for the farmed abalone industry. Source, The Lead.