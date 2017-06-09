|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Frenchman says Aussie wine is best
He is the great nephew of Lily Bollinger and the descendant of a Champagne dynasty, but Xavier Bizot, general manager of Brian Croser’s Tapanappa in the Adelaide Hills, says the best wine he has ever tasted was Australian. Source, The Drinks Business.