Australian Women in Wine Awards

Over 50 female winemakers and winery principals will be flying in from Australia to be part of Wine Australia’s Women in Wine event in London this September.



Wine Australia has teamed up with the Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA) to host the 2017 awards in London — the first time that the winners will be announced outside of Australia. As part of the event, Wine Australia will be running tastings for trade and consumers on 26 September.



The awards recognise and celebrate leading women in wine while the tastings will highlight the quality and diversity of Australian wine made by female winemakers and wineries owned by women.



This unique event — the first of its kind — gives the UK trade, press and consumers the opportunity to meet Australia’s most prominent women in wine, taste their wines and hear their stories. It will be the largest gathering of Australian women winemakers and winery principals outside Australia.



Over 50 Australian women winemakers and winery principals will be attending, including Prue Henschke (Henschke), Virginia Willcock (Vasse Felix), Louisa Rose (Yalumba), Sandra de Pury (Yeringberg), Christie Schulz (Turkey Flat), Corrina Wright (Oliver's Taranga), Samantha Connew (Stargazer), Stephanie Toole (Mount Horrocks) and Rebekah Richardson (Irvine Wines).



Winners of the Australian Women in Wine Awards 2017 will be announced in the morning of 26 September and live-streamed to Australia. The award categories are:



? Winemaker of the Year – sponsored by WineArk

? Viticulturist of the Year – sponsored by Wine Australia

? Owner / Operator of the Year – sponsored by JancisRobinson.com

? Workplace Champion of Change – sponsored by Winemakers’ Federation of Australia

? Cellar Door Person of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Bags

? Researcher of the Year

? Marketer of the Year (NEW) – sponsored by Brown Brothers

? Woman of Inspiration (NEW) – sponsored by Irvine Wines



Alongside the eight AWIWA awards, Wine Australia is introducing a one-off award for Honorary Australian Woman in Wine for 2017, which will be presented to a woman in the UK trade who has made a significant contribution to Australian wine.



Jane Thomson, Founder of the Australian Women in Wine Awards, said:

“We’re thrilled with the exciting direction the awards are taking this year. These are the world’s only wine awards for women. And with the world’s attention now on us, and an opportunity to shine on the global stage in London, we can share the stories and achievements of these women with an even bigger audience.”



Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia Head of Market EMEA, said:

“We’ve teamed up with the AWIWA to recognise and celebrate women who have made an outstanding contribution to Australian wine. We hope that by sharing their success, this inspires the next generation of women to join the wine trade.”