8/06/2017
China's top ten wine importers by volume
China is having quite the party at the moment, with the country quaffing US$15.29 billion worth of wines last year. With China’s wine imports set to grow, we took a closer look at the country’s top wine importers that are responsible for driving up its numbers. Source, The Drinks Business.