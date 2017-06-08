|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Shaky Bridge wines goes in to liquidation
A legal battle between Customs and a Central Otago wine company over unpaid duty is over. Customs sought an order placing Shaky Bridge Wines Limited into liquidation while the Alexander-registered company owed $349,464.86. Source, Stuff.