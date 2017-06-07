|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Export markets strengthen, prices rise
Optimism in the Australian wine industry is booming with prices up and vineyards sitting stale on the market being snatched up. According to figures from Wine Australia, China remains our biggest export market and recorded the largest growth in the last year. Source, ABC.