Wine Communicator Awards - entries open
Entries are now open for WCA’s prestigious annual Wine Communicator of the Year Awards, which this year will be offered in 10 categories. This year be split in to two distinct categories, technical and trade, and consumer. A new category has also been developed for Best Wine Public Relations Campaign. Source, Food Mag.