8/06/2017
Shiraz from Clare Valley takes top spot
A Shiraz from a Clare Valley vineyard set up primarily to make world-class Cabernet Sauvignon claimed the top spot in the World Ranking of Wines and Spirits. The Shiraz was named the 2016 wine of the year in the contest conducted by the World Association of Wine Writers and Journalists. Source, The Courier Mail.