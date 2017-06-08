|Grapegrower & Winemaker
8/06/2017
Wine descriptions sell wine
Consumers are much more influenced by wine label descriptions than previously thought. Research by the University of Adelaide has shown wine descriptions can alter consumer emotions, increase how much they like a wine and encourage them to pay more for a bottle. Source, Weekly Times.