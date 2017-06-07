|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|
7/06/2017
Harvesting the sun
A green loan facility first launched two years ago by NAB and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, has been extended this week. The loan has contributed to a broader shift taking place across the nation’s entire agribusiness sector into solar and other energy efficient technologies. Source, One Step off the Grid.