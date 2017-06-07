|Grapegrower & Winemaker
7/06/2017
Wine export laws to get a refresh
“Ministry of Primary Industries is currently reviewing export requirements under the Wine Act 2003 to discover ways it can better serve the $1.6 billion export industry,” says Minister of Food Safety, David Bennett. Source, Scoop.