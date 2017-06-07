Daily Wine News

7/06/2017

Chinese wine influencer promotes NZ

A new tourism campaign aiming to lure more Chinese visitors to the Wellington, Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions will launch this week in China. The 'Heart of the Long White Cloud' campaign features film director Wu Ershan and novelist and wine and food broadcaster Shu Qiao in a series of eight short videos. Source, Stuff.

