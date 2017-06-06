|Grapegrower & Winemaker
A new innovative wine keeper
An industrial designer has put his skills to extremely good use by inventing a decanter that keeps wine fresh for at least 12 days. Tom Cotton, is the brains behind ‘eto’, a wine preservation system with an airtight seal. Source, Huffington Post.