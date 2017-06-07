|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index7/06/2017
Hermann J. Wiemer purchase Standing Stone
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The owners of one of the Finger Lakes wine region’s top wineries are buying a respected neighbour. Fred Merwarth and Oskar Bynke of Hermann J. Wiemer have purchased Standing Stone Vineyards from Martha and Tom Macinski. Source, Wine Spectator.