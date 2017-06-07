|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The secret to great wine? Chemistry
“Just by understanding the chemistry you can intervene in very simple ways,” David Waterhouse, professor of viticulture and oenology at the University of California, Davis, says. He and his coauthors have published a book on the chemical reactions that take place in wine. Source, Chemical & Engineering News.