|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index7/06/2017
Leather-like material made from wine waste
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
An Italian designer has combined the worlds of high fashion and wine with a love of the planet, creating a vegan-friendly “leather” made from the byproducts of winemaking. The "leatherette" is made from leftover pomace/marc. Source, The Drinks Business.