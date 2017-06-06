««« return to Daily Wine News index

Mr Riggs Montepulciano wins big

Family-owned, boutique McLaren Vale winery, Mr. Riggs, has been awarded a prestigious Platinum medal for its 2015 Montepulciano at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Mr. Riggs little known Italian varietal won ‘Best Australian Red Single-Varietal’ at the world’s largest wine competitions held in London, in April this year.

“It’s a nice bit of recognition. I’m just chuffed that we make wine that’s good enough to be included among the world’s best,” said Ben Riggs, Mr. Riggs founder and wine maker.

In the early 2000s, Ben consulted for four different wineries in Marche and Abruzzo, central Italy, spending a lot of this time making Montepulciano. And it was there that he fell in love with the local drop.

“I just loved its sheer quality. When planted alongside Sangiovese, Cabernet, Merlot and others it just blitzed them all — every other variety, every vintage, every time. It’s tough, requires little irrigation and has very little problem with disease,” said Ben Riggs.

After Ben’s first consulting trip to Italy he wanted to bring this passion for Montepulciano, or Monte as it’s affectionately known, home to South Australia. He discussed with friend Caj Amadio, who’s family originate from Abruzzo, planting Montepulciano vines at his Amadio vineyard in Kersbrook, in the

Adelaide Hills. Caj jumped at the idea and these vines thrived – producing Mr. Riggs first Montepulciano release in 2009. Since then Ben has continued to marvel at the varietals consistent quality and style.

For the best part of a decade Ben crafted Montepulciano — helping to found the Australian Monte movement. Now, the Abruzzo varietal is grown by many of Mr. Riggs McLaren Vale neighbours.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to play with the varieties that push my buttons at Mr. Riggs through our Generation Series. It embodies the old and the new, the past and the future, and everything in between,

including my three sons, who are as different as they are great – much like the wines in the Generation Series,” said Ben.

Ben started Mr. Riggs wine company 16 years ago and his unpretentious approach is embedded in the company’s motto: “The aim of all Mr. Riggs wine is to express the essence of the vineyard and varieties,

in a style that I enjoy drinking.”

Ben’s down to earth approach belies the fact that he’s won more than 44 trophies and titles in his career. This Platinum medal for the 2015 Montepulciano is the icing on the cake.

“I’m just happy to know that what we like to make, drink and share with others is recognized as some of the world’s best,” said Ben.

This award winning wine doesn’t have an award winning price tag – with a recommended retail price of $30, Mr. Riggs 2015 Monte lets us all share in the celebrations. It’s available to enjoy directly through

the new Mr. Riggs cellar door and restaurant, The General Wine Bar and Kitchen, McLaren Flat where it can be beautifully paired with dishes featuring the finest local produce.