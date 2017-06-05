|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Fundraising auction for Tony Keys
A fundraising auction is starting this week to help Tony Keys, wine journalist and author of The Key Report, who is struggling with a serious medical condition. In total more than 250 lots have been donated for the auction, which starts this Thursday, 8 June. There are no reserves and no buyers’ premium on the lots. Source, The Shout.