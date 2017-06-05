Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

6/06/2017

Fundraising auction for Tony Keys

A fundraising auction is starting this week to help Tony Keys, wine journalist and author of The Key Report, who is struggling with a serious medical condition. In total more than 250 lots have been donated for the auction, which starts this Thursday, 8 June. There are no reserves and no buyers’ premium on the lots. Source, The Shout.

AWRI

Flavourtech

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

Canberra Int Riesling Challenge

WEA

Fischer

IMCD

Groguard

WID 2017