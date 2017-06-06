|Grapegrower & Winemaker
"Bulari" trademarked for English sparkling wine
A vineyard near Cirencester has announced it has trademark registered the word ‘Bulari’ – a variation of the Latin word for bubbles – to describe English sparkling wine. Source, Wilts and Gloucester Standard.