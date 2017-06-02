|Grapegrower & Winemaker
2/06/2017
Support for alcohol advertising bill withdrawn
Just a day after the plan was revealed in The Advertiser, Consumer and Business Affairs Minister John Rau has confirmed the Government will abandon a change to liquor licensing laws which could have banned alcohol advertising, sponsorship or “other practices” promoting liquor and its consumption. Source, Adelaide Now.