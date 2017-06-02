Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
2/06/2017

Average price of wine reaches record high

Wine lovers are suffering a Brexit-related hangover as the price of the average bottle has soared since the referendum to hit an all-time high of £5.56. Prices have risen more in the first three months of the year than in the past two years, according to the drinks industry, which is warning of more increases ahead. Source, The Guardian.

