|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index2/06/2017
Cape Town gets wine of origin district
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
South African wine is on track to attract greater international attention after a ‘ground-breaking’ move by the South African Wine and Spirit Board. A Wine of Origin District named after Cape Town, has been approved and those in the know think it’ll elevate the profile of South African wine. Source, Imbibe.